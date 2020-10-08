Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijani civilians with missiles, heavy artillery, official says

Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's attacks with missiles and heavy artillery on Azerbaijani cities and civilians continues, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page.

"Armenia's deliberate and indiscriminate attacks with ‘Smerch’ missiles and heavy artillery on Azerbaijani cities and civilians continue. Ganja, Barda, Tartar and other cities become targets of such irresponsible attacks. Peace enforcement must be continued to stop Armenia,” he wrote.

