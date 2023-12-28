Armenia enticed by West’s vague promises instead of union with Russia - Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan, swayed by the West, is trying to replace the union with Moscow with vague promises, News.Az cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying in an interview with TASS on the results of 2023.

“Unfortunately, official Yerevan, having succumbed to the West’s persuasions, is attempting to reformat its foreign policy course. It is trading in the time-tested alliance with Moscow not even for the West’s concrete help but merely for vague promises,” the top Russian diplomat said.

“In order to justify the strategic turnaround, they are attempting to blame Russia for all the republic’s problems. We have repeatedly voiced Russia’s concerns publicly - it makes no sense right now to list again the unfriendly steps of Armenian authorities,” Lavrov added.

He noted that Armenia has been and remains Russia’s strategic partner in the South Caucasus.

News.Az