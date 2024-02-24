Armenia fires on Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Kalbajar
On February 24, at 12:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region.
