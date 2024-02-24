Yandex metrika counter

Armenia fires on Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Kalbajar

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenia fires on Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Kalbajar

On February 24, at 12:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region.

News.az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      