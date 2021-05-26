Armenia follows path of revanchism, Israeli expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative for a possible peace treaty with Armenia is very wise because any war must end with a comprehensive peace treaty, Israeli lawyer and expert on international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel told News.Az.

He noted that a peace treaty should put an end to all issues, and all parties should recognize the existing results.

The Israeli expert said Armenia would have to recognize Karabakh as Azerbaijani land and in exchange would receive a whole package of profitable business proposals.

“Armenia follows the path of revanchism, preparation for a new war. Wednesday’s shelling by Armenia is another proof of this. These attacks are not spontaneous, but sanctioned from the very top,” Finkel added.

Starting from 24 to 26 May, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in Kalbajar and Gadabay regions were periodically subjected to fire from the Armenian army’s positions in Gegharkunik region of Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. At the same time, the Armenian side shot in the air in the direction of Azerbaijani posts located around the city of Shusha. No retaliatory fire was opened by the Azerbaijani army.

Finkel went on to say that Azerbaijan, in particular the country’s president, takes the position of a peacemaker, while Armenia keeps demonstrating a terrorist attitude.

News.Az