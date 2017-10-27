Armenia government, not President, to declare state of emergency in country

Armenia government, not President, to declare state of emergency in country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government, and not the President, will declare state of emergency in Armenia.

This is stated in the draft amendments to the law on the legal regime of state of emergency, news.am reports.

This bill was drafted pursuant to the amended Constitution, which strips the President from virtually all powers and distributes them between the government and the parliament.

This amendment will take effect in April 2018, when incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan’s term in office will conclude.

News.Az

News.Az