Armenia is real threat to entire region – Turkish official
Armenia is a real threat to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and the entire region, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said on Wednesday, according to local media.
“The fact that this is an occupying country has been proven to the whole world,” Sentop said, stressing that Armenia is behaving irresponsibly.