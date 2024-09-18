Armenia, its supporters continue to make absurd accusations against Azerbaijan: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and its supporters in the Western institutions, along with paid lobbyists, shamelessly and without the slightest sense of guilt, continue to make baseless and absurd accusations against Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has said.

We are on a visit to Kalbajar with the diplomatic corps, departing from Naftalan, which had been on the frontline of Armenia’s military occupation for many years. After the anti-terror operation, access to Kalbajar, surrounded by mountains, has significantly improved through… pic.twitter.com/1IABMGciPL — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) September 18, 2024

Hajiyev, who visited Kalbajar together with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, posted on X a publication about the horrors that this district was subjected to and about the destinations that the diplomats will visit, News.Az reports.“We are on a visit to Kalbajar with the diplomatic corps, departing from Naftalan, which had been on the frontline of Armenia’s military occupation for many years. After the anti-terror operation, access to Kalbajar, surrounded by mountains, has significantly improved through Aghdara region. On the way, we will visit the Sarsang Reservoir, which was long used for hydro-terrorism and water deprivation by Armenia, as well as newly inaugurated residential buildings, industrial amd cultural-religious facilities, and other sites opened by President Ilham Aliyev recently,” the presidential aide noted.He recalled that the occupation of Kalbajar occurred in 1993 through a military attack launched from Armenia’s territory.“This act of military aggression defined state responsibility of Armenia, as an aggressor state, leading to the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 822. Kalbajar and its civilian population were under blockade for nearly a year before the occupation. The only route out was through the serpentine Omar Pass, which had very limited access. Monte Melkonian, a member of the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA, organized massacres against civilians on the Kalbajar tunnel road, similar to the Khojaly genocide,” he said.“During the occupation, and even while withdrawing from Kalbajar civilian property and cultural monuments in Kalbajar were destroyed and looted. As if that were not enough, Armenia and its supporters in the Western institutions, along with paid lobbyists, shamelessly and without the slightest sense of guilt, continue to make baseless and absurd accusations against Azerbaijan. We live in a hypocritical world! But”“The truth and justice may bend, but they will not break,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az