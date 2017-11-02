Armenia: Marriages down, divorces up
Recently released data by the National Statistical Service (NSS) shows that births and marriages are down, while deaths and divorces are up in Armenia.
The data shows that 27,655 births were registered in January-September 2017; the smallest number in the past three years, Hetq reports. The number is 3,000 less than the same period in 2015.
Here are the registered birth numbers (January-September):
2015 – 30,613
2016 – 29,868
2017 – 27,655
Here are the registered marriage numbers (January-September):
2015 – 13,120
2016 – 12,088
2017 – 11,265
Here are the registered divorce numbers (January-September):
2015 – 2,799
2016 – 2,682
2017 – 2,963
The number of deaths in Armenia, in the first nine months of 2017, are also up slightly from the same period last year.
2015 - 20,947
2016 – 20,524
2017 – 20,658'
News.Az