Armenia: Marriages down, divorces up

Recently released data by the National Statistical Service (NSS) shows that births and marriages are down, while deaths and divorces are up in Armenia.

The data shows that 27,655 births were registered in January-September 2017; the smallest number in the past three years, Hetq reports. The number is 3,000 less than the same period in 2015.

Here are the registered birth numbers (January-September):

2015 – 30,613

2016 – 29,868

2017 – 27,655

Here are the registered marriage numbers (January-September):

2015 – 13,120

2016 – 12,088

2017 – 11,265

Here are the registered divorce numbers (January-September):

2015 – 2,799

2016 – 2,682

2017 – 2,963

The number of deaths in Armenia, in the first nine months of 2017, are also up slightly from the same period last year.

2015 - 20,947

2016 – 20,524

2017 – 20,658'

