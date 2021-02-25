Armenia mined whole Karabakh in ‘the vilest manner’ – Israeli expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that Armenia spent about $340 million on mining in Karabakh qualifies as terrorism and constitutes a gross violation of all international conventions, Mikhail Finkel, an Israeli lawyer, expert on international law and international politics, told News.Az.

According to an article on the minefields in Karabakh, which was published by the Russian publication “Svobodnaya Pressa”, Armenia spent 50% of the military budget for 2020, 15% of official foreign exchange reserves or 10% of the state budget on mining of Azerbaijani territories.

“The total cost of the mines laid by the Armenian side can reach 340 million dollars,” the article read.

The Israeli expert stressed that Armenia has mined the whole Karabakh in the vilest manner.

“The Armenians planted mines in civilian objects such as cemeteries, playgrounds and roads in Karabakh, where many Azerbaijani civilians died in mine explosions,” he said.

Finkel noted that Armenia is one of the countries that, instead of improving the living standards of its population, spent all the money on arms.

“Armenia precisely belongs to the category of such countries. What did they spend their money on? Not to raise benefits for single mothers, retirees, or students. They used to spend money in the vilest manner on mining territories in which civilians are likely to be blown up. This is how one can draw a conclusion about the status of Armenia. This is a rogue state following terrorist behavior in violation of all international norms and professing a neo-fascist ideology,” the Israeli expert added.

