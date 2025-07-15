Yandex metrika counter

Armenia names military attaché to France

Armenia has appointed a military attaché to France.

Arthur Aznavuryan has been appointed to this position, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Aznavuryan will take office on August 1 and will work in Paris for three years.

Previously, he was the military attaché of Armenia in Iran.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

