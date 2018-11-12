Armenia negotiates purchase of weapons with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia conducts certain negotiations on the purchase of weapons from Russia.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to RIA Novosti that the due statement came from the Acting Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan.

According to him, the negotiations are not completed yet.

Earlier, the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian military could buy weapons from the United States.

News.Az

News.Az