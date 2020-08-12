Armenia ‘not interested’ in negotiations, seeking to consolidate occupation: Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is not interested in negotiations and is seeking to consolidate the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President - Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev was commenting on the newly-approved National Security Strategy of Armenia.

He noted that the document [National Security Strategy] contains numerous references to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and blames the Azerbaijani side for the alleged existence of Armenophobia in the country.

Hajiyev also said that the document includes points related to the puppet regime created by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The facts and arguments about the conflict in the document are false, said the Azerbaijani official, adding. “Armenia occupied Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. Armenia committed an act of genocide, war crimes against Azerbaijanis and carried out ethnic cleansing. Despite the requirements of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Armenia has not yet withdrawn its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Armenia continues conducting illegal activities in the occupied territories and is pursuing the policy of illegal resettlement. Armenia is trying to destroy the traces of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories.”

Hajiyev stressed that Armenia is not interested in negotiations, seeking to consolidate the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and maintain the status quo.

As for the fictitious facts about the April 2016 battles, the assistant to the Azerbaijani president noted that at that time Armenia resorted to another military provocation.

“Azerbaijan was forced to take retaliatory measures to protect the safety of its population. During its latest military provocations in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, the Armenian side deliberately targeted the civilian population and civilian facilities,” he added.

News.Az