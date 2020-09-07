Armenia openly demonstrates non-recognition of territorial integrity of Georgia – political analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is doing everything to ensure the continuation of the Russian-Georgian conflict, Georgian political analyst Guram Markhulia told News.Az.

He was commenting on the UN GA voting on the resolution "On the status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region / South Ossetia", in which Armenia abstained from voting.

"By its actions, Armenia in fact shows that it does not recognize Georgia's territorial integrity and opposes the return of Georgian refugees to their homes in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali. The Georgian authorities, in turn, are trying to get their lands returned legally and with the help of the international community," he said.



According to Markhulia, one of the reasons Armenia voted against the resolution on Georgia's territorial integrity is the fact that today it is a geopolitical ally of Russia, which has occupied Georgian territories.

News.Az





