Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Tovuz direction

On August 13, starting from 23:05, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Chinari settlement of the Berd region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Munjuglu settlement of the Tovuz region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, the ministry noted.

News.Az