Armenia plundered limestone deposits in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ekhengdag limestone deposit is located on the bank of the Okhchuchay River in the Zangilan district of Azerbaijan.

The field was once famous for its rich reserves.

However, after the occupation of the Zangilan district by the Armenian Armed Forces, this field, like others, was plundered by the Armenians, and limestone and other natural resources were illegally exported.

(c) Trend

(c) Trend

News.Az

News.Az