Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Pashinyan
Yerevan believes that a peace treaty with Baku should be signed, but this document must be developed in the process of negotiations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference held online on his Facebook page on Monday.
"Much is said about the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yes, it must be signed, but first this document must be formalized, and this is a question and the result of negotiations. Armenia is ready for these negotiations, and we have repeatedly stated this," he said.
