Armenia received Azerbaijan’s response regarding peace treaty
- 25 Feb 2025 22:54
- 26 Feb 2025 00:40
- 1018900
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-received-azerbaijans-response-regarding-peace-treaty Copied
Photo: APA
"Armenia has received Azerbaijan's response to the peace treaty," said rmenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan, News.Az reports citing News.am.
“We have received Azerbaijan's response on the peace treaty, but the proposals on other directions - unblocking of communication channels and the mechanism of mutual control and arms verification - are still unanswered,” Ani Badalyan said.