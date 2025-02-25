Yandex metrika counter

Armenia received Azerbaijan’s response regarding peace treaty

  • Politics
  • Share
Armenia received Azerbaijan’s response regarding peace treaty
Photo: APA

"Armenia has received Azerbaijan's response to the peace treaty," said rmenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan, News.Az reports citing News.am.

“We have received Azerbaijan's response on the peace treaty, but the proposals on other directions - unblocking of communication channels and the mechanism of mutual control and arms verification - are still unanswered,” Ani Badalyan said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      