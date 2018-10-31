Yandex metrika counter

Armenia remands grenade-wielding man who attempted to enter gov’t headquarters

Man is charged with illegal acquisition, possession and transportation of firearms or explosives

The 43-year-old grenade-wielding man who attempted to enter the Armenian government headquarters Saturday evening has been charged and placed under arrest pending trial, Armenpress reports. 

He is charged with illegal acquisition, possession and transportation of firearms or explosives.

It said that an investigation is underway.

 


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

