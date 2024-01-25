+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's recent provocative actions in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) underscore once more its lack of commitment to peace and dialogue with Azerbaijan.

One of the key figures striving to prevent the approval of the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE on January 24 was the delegation led by Armenian Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan. Notably, Rubinyan plays a significant role in the Armenian-Turkish normalization process.

Rubinian's malicious campaign and actions demonstrated that his repeated calls "for the establishment of peace and dialogue in the region" are entirely disconnected from reality.

In the prevailing atmosphere of intolerable racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia within the PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation has chosen to indefinitely suspend its engagement and presence in the assembly.

News.Az