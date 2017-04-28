Armenia responsible for contact line tensions: Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is fully responsible for the tensions on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat H

He was commenting on the anti-Azerbaijani statements of head of the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The recent tensions, which caused human losses, once again confirm the fragility of peace on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Hajiyev said.

The presence of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the main source of tensions and ceasefire violations, he noted.

“The leadership of Armenia avoids withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as demanded by the UN Security Council resolutions,” Hajiyev added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az