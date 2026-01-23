Armenia says Azerbaijani fuel meets quality standards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian authorities have confirmed that gasoline imported from Azerbaijan meets all required quality standards, dismissing concerns over fuel compliance.

Armenia’s Market Surveillance Inspection Authority head Armen Kotolyan said laboratory tests conducted by the National Standardization and Metrology Body showed that imported Azerbaijani gasoline fully complies with Eurasian Economic Union technical regulations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“No quality problems were detected,” Kotolyan told a press conference, according to Armenian media reports.

Gasoline imports from Azerbaijan to Armenia began on December 18 as part of confidence-building measures linked to the bilateral peace agenda. Officials stressed that the fuel trade is conducted on a purely commercial basis, with Azerbaijani petroleum products sold at international market prices.

The confirmation removes uncertainty surrounding one of the first cross-border commercial energy transactions between the two countries in recent years.

News.Az