Georgian PM dismisses transit threat from Armenia–Azerbaijan routes

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has dismissed concerns that new direct cargo transportation routes through Armenia and Azerbaijan could undermine Georgia’s role as a key regional transit hub.

Speaking in an interview with Imedi TV, Kobakhidze said freight volumes moving through Georgia as part of the Middle Corridor had increased sevenfold over the past five years, calling claims of potential transit losses “empty speculation,” News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

“Under conditions of such growth, an alternative corridor can only serve as a complement to our transit function,” the prime minister said.

Kobakhidze also welcomed the restoration of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing that improved ties and expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries were positive developments for the region.

He added that Georgia would continue to strengthen its transit role by investing in infrastructure, including roads, ports, and airports.

The comments come amid renewed discussion of alternative regional transport routes. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that, in the future, cargo from Armenia and Russia could be transported directly through Azerbaijani territory, bypassing Georgia.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan confirmed a similar position, noting that Armenia and Azerbaijan were planning to launch direct cargo routes along the Azerbaijan–Armenia axis.

