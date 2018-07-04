Armenia Security Service detains Alexander Sargsyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The employees of the National Security Service (NSS) completed a special operation in the house of Alexander Sargsyan, brother of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan, which lasted eight hours.

After the special operation, employees of the NSS left the house, taking Alexander Sargsyan anf his son Hayk with them, news.am reports.

The National Security Service does not report on the results of special operation yet, it is known only that some documents have been confiscated.

