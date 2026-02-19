Armenia set to sign military cooperation deal with Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

During Thursday's Cabinet session, the Armenian government decided that the Ministry of Defense will sign a technical-military cooperation agreement with Poland's Ministry of National Defense.

"The signing of the agreement will complement the cooperation agenda, creating the basis for close cooperation between the two defense ministries, as well as advancing the agenda of bilateral cooperation," the aforesaid decision states in its explanation, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Also, the agreement aims to establish the basic principles and procedures for cooperation between the two parties in the technico-military sphere, according to which they will cooperate on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit.

It is added that the legal basis for cooperation between Armenia and Poland in the defense sector is the agreement on cooperation in the defense sector signed in Warsaw on September 6, 2004 between the governments of Armenia and Poland

