Armenia sets fire to buildings in Aghdam

Armenian troops set fire to a number of structures in Agdam while forces were withdrawing from the region, Anadolu Agency reports. 

Footage from the region under Azerbaijan's control shows smoke rising from positions of Armenian troops.

While leaving the region where there is no civilian population, fire was set to police stations, buildings and checkpoints.

Agdam District will be handed over to Baku Nov. 20.


News.Az 

