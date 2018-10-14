Armenia should stop attempts to mislead int’l community, start fulfilling its commitments: Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is no other way for sustainable development of Armenia, rather than withdrawal of its troops from occupied Azerbaijani lands"

Armenia should stop its unsuccessful attempts to mislead the international community and start fulfilling its commitments, especially withdrawing its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, according to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Helsinki Final Act, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Oct.14.

The statement came after a resolution containing an article on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was adopted at the 17th Summit of the Organization of La Francophonie.

The Resolution on “Crisis situations, Getting out of crisis and Peace-building in the Francophone Area” adopted at the 17th summit of the Organization of La Francophonie contains a paragraph on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the statement.

“It reaffirms full support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and calls on to promote a climate conducive to peace, and implement previous agreements as well as urge to resume the process of negotiations aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict based on the fundamental principles of the Helsinki Final Act, inter alia the non-use of force or threat, territorial integrity, equal rights and the self-determination of peoples,” read the statement.

According to the language of the Helsinki Final Act the responsibility for use of force falls on Armenia, as this country continues its aggression against Azerbaijan and keeps Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan under military occupation, the ministry stated.

“We would like to underline that the Helsinki Final Act clearly declares that “States will refrain in their mutual relations, as well as in their international relations in general, from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State”.”

“When it comes to the principle of self determination of peoples the Helsinki Final Act reads concretely the following “The participating States will respect the equal rights of peoples and their right to self-determination, acting at all times in conformity with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and with the relevant norms of international law, including those relating to territorial integrity of States”,” the statement said. “We believe the document is self explanatory enough and there is no room for any further explanation and interpretation.”

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry stressed that despite the efforts of Armenia to misuse the Organization of La Francophonie, the Summit Resolution states that the Helsinki Final Act constitutes the basis of the conflict settlement.

“Armenia should stop its unsuccessful attempts to mislead the international community and start fulfilling its commitments, especially withdrawing its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, according to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Helsinki Final Act,” according to the statement.

“We believe that after the elections in Armenia the new government of the country will recognize that there is no other way for sustainable development of Armenia, rather than withdrawal of its troops from occupied Azerbaijani lands,” read the statement.

News.Az

News.Az