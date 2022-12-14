Yandex metrika counter

Armenia should take sincere steps towards normalizing relations with Türkiye, Azerbaijan – FM Cavusoglu

  • Politics
  • Share
Armenia should take sincere steps towards normalizing relations with Türkiye, Azerbaijan – FM Cavusoglu

Armenia should take sincere steps towards the normalization of relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists following a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijan and Turkmen counterparts, Cavusoglu said Türkiye and Armenia continue the normalization process through special representatives.

“For confidence-building steps, we have taken some steps related to air cargo in the opening of our airspace in a coordinated manner. That is, everyone should take a step from now on. Armenia should also take sincere steps. They should also respond sincerely to our sincere approach, because we, as Azerbaijan and Türkiye, are sincere,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      