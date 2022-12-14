Armenia should take sincere steps towards normalizing relations with Türkiye, Azerbaijan – FM Cavusoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia should take sincere steps towards the normalization of relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists following a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijan and Turkmen counterparts, Cavusoglu said Türkiye and Armenia continue the normalization process through special representatives.

“For confidence-building steps, we have taken some steps related to air cargo in the opening of our airspace in a coordinated manner. That is, everyone should take a step from now on. Armenia should also take sincere steps. They should also respond sincerely to our sincere approach, because we, as Azerbaijan and Türkiye, are sincere,” he added.

News.Az