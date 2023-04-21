Armenia still trying to illegally transport manpower, ammunition to territory of Azerbaijan: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the Azerbaijan Army Units took control of the dirt roads north of the Lachin road, it's attempted to transport from Armenia manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment for illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan and to set new passage routes for this purpose, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday

In the morning of April 21, the movement of military vehicles carrying supplies to the combat positions of illegal Armenian armed detachments, accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping forces, was observed by technical surveillance means, the ministry noted.

“We notify that the transportation of manpower, weapons, ammunition, and mines by Armenia to the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and the attempts to set new passage routes in this regard are a gross violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement. All the abovementioned create a basis for increasing tension in the region and new Armenian provocations, the ministry added,

News.Az