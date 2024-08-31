Armenia submits revised peace treaty proposals to Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia has sent a new set of proposals to Azerbaijan concerning the draft peace treaty.



"Yesterday, we presented our proposal to Baku. The final version of the peace treaty contains 17 articles, of which 13 have been agreed upon, including the preamble. Most of the wording of the articles has been agreed upon. Our proposal is to take all the agreed-upon articles and, based on this, sign the peace treaty. We consider this necessary since these articles encompass all the main principles of the treaty. Sign and ratify it, and continue negotiating the remaining issues," he said during a press conference.

News.Az