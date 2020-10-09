Armenia suffers heavy military losses in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The personnel of the military units of the Armenian armed forces, which suffered heavy losses as a result of the strikes of the Azerbaijani Army, are being evacuated from Khankendi, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, as a result of artillery strikes on one of the military units in Khankendi, a large number of servicemen of the Armenian army were killed and wounded.

News.Az