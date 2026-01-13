Armenia summons Russian ambassador over Solovyov remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Yerevan, Sergey Kopyrkin, and handed him a formal note of protest over statements made by Russian television host Vladimir Solovyov, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said the note expressed “deep indignation” over comments broadcast on a Russian state television program. She described the remarks as an unacceptable encroachment on Armenia’s sovereignty, a hostile act, and a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of friendly relations between Armenia and Russia, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Solovyov recently stated on air that “the loss of Armenia is not in Russia’s interests” and that Moscow should conduct a “special military operation” not only in Ukraine but also in territories considered part of Russia’s sphere of influence, disregarding international law.

Yerevan said the statements were viewed as particularly serious and incompatible with the spirit of bilateral relations between the two countries.

News.Az