Armenia summons Russian envoy, hands him note of protest
Photo: tert.am
Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin.According to the ministry, Yerevan has handed over a note of protest to the ambassador over a television broadcast directed against Armenian sovereignty, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.
“The Ambassador of the Russian Federation Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia on January 15 on the occasion of the Weekly News program broadcast on nationwide state television in the Russian Federation on January 12, 2025, which contained artificially generated narratives against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. During the meeting the relevant note of protest was handed over to the Ambassador,” the ministry added.