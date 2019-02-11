Yandex metrika counter

Armenia to cut 30% of provincial governments staff

Armenia to cut 30% of provincial governments staff

The Armenian government decided to cut 30% of staffers at all Governor’s offices, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan

“We have concluded that 30% of staffers there will be cut”, he stressed, noting that they involved a consultant firm.

“A competition will be held, the best staffers must remain in office. The optimization pursues one goal, that is – efficient management and involvement of experts of better quality,” Armenpress cited Papikyan as saying.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

