Armenia trying to convince its internal audience with fairy tales based on new scenarios, Azerbaijan says

As always, the Armenian side is trying to hide its failures and calm the disgruntled Armenian population by means of fairy tales written according to false and exaggerated scenarios, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed.

This time, the Armenian side spread another false information about the alleged artillery shelling by the "sabotage group" of the Azerbaijani troops, which suffered losses in the northern direction of the front, and its retreat.

The defense ministry added that this information disseminated by the Armenian side is also complete misinformation and another fantasy of the Armenian armed forces.

News.Az