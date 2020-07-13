Armenia trying to hide its military losses, military expert says

The Azerbaijani army adequately responded to another provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz direction of the two countries’ borders, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

He noted that the Armenian army was forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses.

“However, the Armenian side is trying to hide its military losses. According to the information spread by Armenians on social networks, the enemy has suffered heavy losses during yesterday’s fight,” Ramaldanov said.

He warned that if the enemy does not evade from its provocations, it will face tragic consequences.

The expert said that the Azerbaijani army fully controls the operational situation both on the contact line of troops and on the border with Armenia. “As noted by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, all Armenian provocations will receive a worthy rebuff. The enemy will never achieve its dirty goals thanks to the professionalism and vigilance of the Azerbaijani army.”

Ramaldanov also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the servicemen who were martyred while fighting to repel the enemy’s attack.

News.Az