Armenia-Turkey protocols annulled

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on Thursday to terminate the process of signing of Armenia-Turkey protocols, APA reports citing news.am.

The decision was announced during the meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday.

On October 10, 2009 in Zurich, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Turkey – Edward Nalbandian and Ahmet Davutoglu – signed the “Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on development of relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey”.

The signing ceremony was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner.

On April 22, 2010 the President of Armenia signed a decree on the suspension of the process of ratifications of the Protocols. A notification was sent to Turkey.

In 2015 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan withdrew Armenia-Turkey protocols from the parliament.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly session in September 2017 Sargsyan said that as there was no positive progress in Turkey’s ratification of these agreements, Armenia will annul agreements.

