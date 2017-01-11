Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 42 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have 42 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan.11.

Armenian armed units stationed in Shavarshavan village of Armenia’s Noyemberyan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located on nameless uplands of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Chinari village of Berd district.

Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Shikhlar and Garagashli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Horadiz village of Fuzuli district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

News.Az

News.Az