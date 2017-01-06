Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 44 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have 44 times violated the ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan.6.

Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghdam, Alibeyli, Aghbulag and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Mosesgekh, Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd district.

Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of Gedebey district also came under from Armenian positions located on nameless uplands of Krasnoselsk district.

Azerbaijani army positions also came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenia-occupied Goyarkh village of Terter district, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali and Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Ashagi Seyidahmedli village of Fuzuli district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts.

News.Az

