Armenia will leave CSTO: PM Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday announced the country’s plan to leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), News.Az reports.

"Armenia will leave the CSTO but the timing has not yet been determined,” Pashinyan said at a parliamentary session."We will withdraw. We will decide when," Pashinyan said, responding to a replica of an opposition MP, why Armenia, expressing dissatisfaction with the CSTO, does not leave it."What do you think? What is the next step? Do you think we will go back? No, there is no other way. Don't worry, we will not go back," he added.

News.Az