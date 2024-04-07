Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army's positions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 7, at about 17:15, Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Sultanbay settlement of Pashali region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shada settlement of Shahbuz region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.





News.Az