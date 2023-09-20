Armenian attacks Azerbaijani consulate in Los Angeles (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The building of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles was sprayed with paint.

The relevant information and the corresponding video were disseminated on the social media network, News.Az reports.

It is reported that an Armenian attacked the building of the Azerbaijani Consulate, poured paint all around the perimeter of the building and locked the doors.

At the time of the incident, there were no police officers at the scene. Experts said that based on the experience of previous years, the Los Angeles police and other relevant agencies could have taken additional measures to strengthen the security of the Consulate General.

News.Az