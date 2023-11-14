Yandex metrika counter

Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations can take place in Brussels or Washington - SC Secretary

  • Politics
  • Share
Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations can take place in Brussels or Washington - SC Secretary

Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations may soon take place in Brussels or Washington, said Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, in an interview with local media, News.az reports.

"One of the goals of Louis Bono's special representative of the US Secretary of State's visit to the region is to organize a meeting in Washington," Grigoryan stressed.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      