Armenian diplomacy collapses while code-bound thieves get diplomatic passports

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reprints an article by Zaur Nurmammadov from Vesti.Az

Almost a month has passed since the joyful euphoria of the Armenian media, which replicated with information snapping heart of the Karabakh separatists that Armenian diplomacy dealt a serious blow to Azerbaijan. Thus, according to Armenian media, at a plenary meeting of the European Parliament on November 15, a resolution was adopted on the eve of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, in which the "right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination" is recognized as a direct text. This document was of a recommendatory nature, without imposing any legal or conceptual obligations on the EU and its member states, but Armenian lobbyists considered that the adoption of this formal resolution has put Azerbaijan's nose out of joint.

But this moment, joyful for the Armenian diplomacy, did not last long. On December 13, the European Parliament adopted the annual "Resolution on Foreign Policy and Security of the EU", which for the first time confirmed its commitment to the EU's obligations to support the territorial integrity of all the countries participating in the Eastern Partnership program within their internationally recognized borders.

This document is doctrinal in nature and must be taken into account when formulating and implementing the foreign policy of the European Union. By adopting this resolution, the European Parliament first of all puts all the points on the "i" in the issue of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. If previously the issue of territorial integrity was considered by the European Parliament in general terms, without reference to any particular conflict, this document directly indicates the countries participating in the Eastern Partnership program, whose territory was under occupation - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

European structures in recent years have protested the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, leaving 20% ​​of the territory of Azerbaijan in the shadow, and now the European Parliament has demonstrated this attitude to all countries participating in the Eastern Partnership program. Thus, the facts of violation of the territorial integrity of specific countries, including Azerbaijan, were concretized. This fact will significantly complicate the work of Armenian diplomacy and lobby, since the resolution of the European Parliament obliges the European Union to take into account the support of the territorial integrity of all the countries participating in the Eastern Partnership program within the internationally recognized borders.

Recent events in Catalonia, trying to secede from Spain, again updated the topic of separatism in Europe. The European Parliament by the adoption of this resolution gave, albeit belated, but a response to attempts to justify separatist aspirations in the European space. From now on, the attempts of the Armenian diplomacy to evade responsibility for violating the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will be met with harsh condemnation by the European Union. A diplomatic argumentation of Azerbaijan was supplemented by another fundamental document, exposing the lies of the Armenian self-proclaimed diplomats.

Thus, the tactics of the Armenian diplomacy are failing, narrowing the possibilities for avoiding a direct response to the military aggression unleashed against Azerbaijan. Diplomatic success of Azerbaijan is confirmed by the decision of the European Court of Human Rights taken in the case "Chiragov and Others Against Armenia", taken literally the day before the resolution of the European Parliament. The European Court recognized Armenia as the entity exercising real jurisdiction over the occupied territory of the Lachin region of Azerbaijan, with all the implications. As a defendant, it was Armenia, and not quasi-state created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

While Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, along with the issuance of diplomatic passports code-bound thieves, is nonsensical at international events that Baku "stepped back and abandoned the principles for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," the fact of violation of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was again fixed by official documents of European structures. The phantom victory of the Armenian diplomacy turned out to be a bitter defeat.

News.Az

News.Az