Armenian diplomacy's failure was predictable - conflictologist

In recent months we have witnessed both military and diplomatic failures of Armenia.

Professor of the Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC), an expert on conflict studies Elshad Mammadov expressed the opinion in a conversation with News.Az while commenting on the Armenian delegation's attempts to make groundless amendments to the draft resolution entitled "Report on the Implementation of PACE Monitoring Procedure for 2020".

"The failure of Armenian diplomacy was logical and predictable. This is also due to the fact that Azerbaijan waged a just war of liberation in its own territories. We see that Armenia could not and cannot get the support of any international organization, including those where it is a member country. Every country has its own position, but it is impossible to ignore international law," the expert said.

