Armenian ex-MP Tsarukyan faces house search

Armenian authorities have conducted a search at the residence of businessman, former lawmaker and Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, local media reported on February 19, citing his lawyer.

According to the attorney, the allegations are not directly related to Tsarukyan himself but stem from a criminal case opened in 2020 against former officials of the Arinj municipality, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The lawyer said investigators needed to carry out expert examinations of several land plots involved in the case, some of which overlap with areas owned by Tsarukyan.

Authorities have nevertheless opened a criminal case involving the prominent businessman and imposed a travel ban preventing him from leaving Armenia.

