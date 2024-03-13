Armenian government takes a destructive position - Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The statements made by the Armenian Prime Minister show that the Armenian government is still not ready for peace with Azerbaijan," Baku-based political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

Mr. Mammadli noted that Pashinyan's contradictory views on landmine maps and delimitation show that he takes a destructive position: "Unfortunately, this policy of the Armenian government is not new. Since the end of the II Garabagh war, the Armenian government has always demonstrated this position. Pashinyan voiced inaccurate opinions about Azerbaijan’s villages that were once occupied by Armenia and are still under the control of Armenia.”

He said that another important issue is Armenia's relations with its neighbors: "Instead of normalizing relations with its neighbors, Armenia creates an obstacle to the formation of peace and cooperation by bringing outside players to the region. It is known that France has its own interests in the region. Of course, these interests are not related to peace. In the end, we see that the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not lead to the desired results. All the reason for this is the destructive position of the Armenian authorities. We saw this in the speech of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the press yesterday.".

News.Az