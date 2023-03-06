Armenian landmine terror against Azerbaijan continues even after Second Karabakh War – military expert

Armenian landmine terror against Azerbaijan continues even after Second Karabakh War – military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian landmine terror against Azerbaijan continues even after the Second Karabakh War, Adalat Verdiyev, a military expert, told News.Az.

Verdiyev noted that the landmine maps provided by Armenia to Azerbaijan were intentionally or unintentionally falsified.

The military expert said the inaccurate maps provided cannot lead to serious progress in demining.

“The recent provocations, including the killing of two Azerbaijani Army servicemen by Armenian militants, necessitate the neutralization of illegal Armenian armed groups in the territories of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed,” he added.

News.Az