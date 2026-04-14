Türkiye school shooting: 16 people injured in Şanlıurfa - VIDEO

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A school shooting in the city of Şanlıurfa has left at least 16 people injured after a former student opened fire inside a vocational high school, Turkish authorities said.

The incident took place at Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in Hasan Çelebi neighborhood, where the attacker reportedly entered the school grounds with a shotgun and began firing randomly, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to officials, panic spread across the campus as students and staff attempted to escape the attack. Emergency teams, including police and special operations units, were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Authorities confirmed that among the injured were students, teachers, a police officer, and a cafeteria worker. All injured individuals were taken to hospital for treatment.

🔴A gunman opened fire inside a vocational high school in Siverek district of Şanlıurfa province on Tuesday morning, injuring at least 16 people, most of them students, according to local authorities and media reports.



The incident occurred at Ahmet Koyuncu Mesleki ve Teknik… pic.twitter.com/P8YNEz4gQy — News.Az (@news_az) April 14, 2026

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak said the attacker was a former student of the school, born in 2007, who had later transferred to open education. He added that the suspect ended his own life at the scene using the same weapon.

The Turkish Interior Ministry stated that a full investigation has been launched into the incident, while security forces continue to review how the attacker gained access to the school.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as gunfire erupted first in the schoolyard and then inside the building, forcing students to flee for safety.

Authorities say further details will be shared as the investigation continues.

News.Az