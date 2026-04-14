Russian Shahed drone damages Chernihiv building

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A Russian Shahed-type drone struck an administrative building in the city center of Chernihiv during a morning attack, Ukrainian officials said.

According to the Chernihiv City Military Administration, air defense systems were activated as drones approached the city, with warnings issued by the Ukrainian Air Force shortly before the strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite interception efforts, one drone impacted an administrative building located in the central part of the city where government offices are concentrated.

Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties. However, the explosion caused significant property damage, including blown-out windows and damaged doors.

Nearby residential buildings were also affected, with reports of broken windows in surrounding apartments.

Officials noted that Chernihiv has been under repeated drone and missile attacks in recent days, with infrastructure repeatedly targeted across the region.

The latest strike comes amid ongoing warnings from Ukrainian defense officials that Russian forces are increasingly using evolving drone tactics designed to overwhelm air defense systems.

Emergency services continue to assess the damage and secure the affected area.

News.Az