Armenian lobby raises alarm over Azerbaijan’s weapons purchase

The Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) said in a statement that it was “appalled” to learn that the Canadian government granted a permit for the expor

In a letter to Canada's Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne, the ANCC urged the Canadian government to immediately halt the export of weapons to Azerbaijan and take the necessary steps to cancel this decision, Trend reports.

The highlight of the statement by representatives of the Armenian lobby – one of the most ardent inspirers of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s occupation regime and the Armenian diaspora that finances military crimes against Azerbaijani civilians – is the allegation that, “Such transfers of dangerous weaponry to rogue states such as Azerbaijan violate the very basic norms of Canada’s arms exports regulations and pose a significant danger to domestic and regional stability.”

It is worth drawing special attention of representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Canada to the fact that it is Armenia that has been violating international law for more than 20 years by occupying the lands recognized by the whole world, including Canada, as Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory.

Perhaps, it would be useful for the Armenian diaspora in Canada to realize that Armenia, by continuing the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and thus jeopardizing the regional stability, in fact contributes to continuation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Maybe only after this the Armenian diaspora in Canada will stop writing foolish things to the Canadian minister and calling Azerbaijan “a rogue state”. Armenia itself is a rogue state, because of its relations with neighbors.

